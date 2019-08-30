Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi to star in Mimi, first look poster out

bollywood

Poster of Mimi. Image courtesy: Instagram/@kritisanon

After impressing fans with their mind-blowing performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are back with another film Mimi. The makers of the film also unveiled the first look poster of the film along with the announcement of the cast.

Kriti shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles. Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi !! This ones gonna be so special."

The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Arjun Patiala, Bala, and Stree fame producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film is based on National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy' which deals with growing surrogacy practices in India where women are used as surrogates by foreigners. The film is an emotional drama telling the story of one such surrogate mother who bears a foreigner's child.

The original film featured Urmila Kanetkar playing the role of Yashoda who accepts the offer to get pregnant for some money. But during her pregnancy, doctors inform Mary played by Stacy Bee & Yashoda that due to some complications the child would probably be born with disabilities. Mary decides to quit through this and leaves India. Yashoda begs her to not leave. But she leaves her alone with a child in her womb. A few years later Mary loses her patience and decided to come back.

Kriti and Pankaj were last seen together in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, and Luka Chuppi.

Kriti will next be seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial film Panipat based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

