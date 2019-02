bollywood

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is currently promoting her upcoming film Luka Chuppi was spotted playing Luka Chuppi with the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actress who usually poses for the shutterbugs with great enthusiasm was seen playing hide and seek with the photographers as she hid her face only to peek and showcase glimpses of her in the pictures.

Spotted at various known restaurants and a salon in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon's quirky gesture to promote the film has created a stir on social media. The actress was spotted at Soho House, KromaKay Salon, Silver Beach Cafe, and once again later in the night at Soho House on Sunday.

After garnering accolades for her bubbly yet bold, path-breaking small town character Bitti in Bareilly ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon is now gearing up to present yet another independent and modern out looked girl Rashmi in Luka Chuppi. In the span of just 4 years, Kriti Sanon has delivered varied characters across genres showcasing her versatility.

Beginning the year with Luka Chuppi, the actress will have a packed year promoting three other films essaying diverse characters, further proving the testimony of her caliber.

After intriguing the audience with her upcoming character in Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon will be seen stepping into the shoes of a journalist in Arjun Patiala, bringing characters across two eras against the backdrop of reincarnation in Housefull 4, and will be tracing the audience back to the history with period drama Panipat.

Receiving appreciation and love from across quarters, Kriti Sanon has intrigued the audience to witness her spectacular performances in her upcoming films.

