MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Kriti Sanon starts shooting for 'Mimi' in Rajasthan

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 15:27 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kriti Sanon has kick-started the first schedule of shooting in Rajasthan for her upcoming film Mimi

Actress Kriti Sanon has kick-started the first schedule of shooting in Rajasthan for her upcoming film Mimi. "I am glad to be a part of my first women-centric film as it touches upon a really important subject," said Kriti.

"Mimi' is considered as a turning point for Kriti as this is her strongest role till date with a central plot completely revolving around the actress. "I am excited and nervous at the same time as there is so much to learn and look forward to," she added.

With "Mimi", Kriti will be re-uniting with her "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi. Kriti was recently seen in "Housefull 4", which has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office in three days since its release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

kriti sanonbollywood newsEntertainment News

Highlights of Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK