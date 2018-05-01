Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu to be trained in rifle shooting for Womaniya

Sources say Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu to be trained in rifle shooting by Olympians Apurvi Chandela, Anjali Bhagwat for their next



Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu

After Taapsee Pannu wraps up Manmarziyan, the actor will dive headlong into the prep for her next, Womaniya, which sees her share screen space with Kriti Sanon for the first time. Inspired by real-life incidents of several women professional shooters, the story, conceptualised by Anurag Kashyap, will see the actors take to the sport. mid-day has it that CommonWealth Games 2018 bronze medalist Apurvi Chandela and Olympian Anjali Bhagwat are being considered to train the actors in rifle shooting.



Anjali Bhagwat and Apurvi Chandela

A source reveals, "The film is primarily about women shooters from Uttar Pradesh and their rise to fame against all odds. The actresses will have to undergo training in rifle shooting to pull off the roles convincingly. The makers are keen on getting Olympic athletes, Apurvi Chandela and Anjali Bhagwat, to train Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu. They feel it will add to the authenticity of the movie and will also help them get the basics of shooting right. The preparation for the film will start by August."



Anurag Kashyap

Ahead of the project going on floors in October, Pannu and Sanon will also have to undergo language training. "Since the film is set in the hinterland of UP, both of them will have to pick up the local dialect. The production house will be roping in a tutor who will help them perfect the accent." Produced by Phantom Films, the movie will be helmed by a new director. The production house remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates