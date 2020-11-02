Kriti Sanon to play the female lead in Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya?

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Varun Dhawan will team up with Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. Ever since the horror thriller was announced by the Stree (2018) director with Dhawan, there has been speculation about the female lead.

There had been buzz that Kaushik was keen on roping in Shraddha Kapoor, who collaborated with him on Stree. But now Kriti Sanon is said to be in the reckoning. She is considered to be close to producer Dinesh Vijan with whom she worked in his directorial debut Raabta (2017), co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Dhawan and Sanon shared screen space in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015). She had also featured in the Aira gaira track in Kalank (2019) along with Dhawan.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has kick-started the promotions of Coolie No 1, which is set to release in Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The film, a remake on 1995 film of the same name also stars Sara Ali Khan. Varun also has director Raj Mehta's yet-untitled film opposite Kiara Advani, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

As for Kriti Sanon, the actress has Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar lined-up. She's also doing a comedy with Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal.

