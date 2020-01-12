Kriti Sanon to put on 15 kg for upcoming film Mimi?

Kriti Sanon is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood right now. The talented actress had a good 2019 with films like Housefull 4 and Panipat, and now, the actress is all set to start 2020 with another special film. In fact, Kriti will be undergoing a transformation for her upcoming film, Mimi.

We hear of actors gaining weight for their films, but now Kriti Sanon will be among the few actresses who will be putting on 15 kg for the role. Considering that Kriti has always had a lean physique, it will be interesting to see how the actress looks in the film, which is based on surrogacy.

Talking about her role, Kriti says, "For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it's very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time. But I'm excited to see the transformation. It's a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process."

A source adds, "Kriti has gone all out to ace the role. To gain weight, she had to increase her carb and fat intake. It includes cheese, desserts, ghee, junk food, fried stuff, potato, sweet potatoes. She has never been on a diet and ate everything. She also had to increase the quantity of every meal and the calorie intake. She also sometimes had to eat when she was not hungry."

