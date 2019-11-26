Kriti Sanon: We tried to figure relation between Kashibai, Parvatibai

When the trailer of Panipat released earlier this month, it inspired a host of memes, with a section of Twitterati pointing out that the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed venture seemed to be influenced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Many felt that Kriti Sanon's character Parvatibai reminded them of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' character Kashibai from the 2015 magnum opus. Not surprisingly, when the two actors met at a party over the weekend, history of the Maratha empire was all they could talk about.

"We were trying to figure the exact relation between Kashibai and Parvatibai," laughs Sanon, adding that the comparisons don't bother them. "Priyanka had seen my video where I was dancing on Coca Cola [Luka Chuppi song] in my vanity van, dressed as Parvatibai. It resonated with her. She said, 'It reminded me of myself because whenever I would be off the set, I was no longer Kashibai. I would slip into my character again when I was on the set.' We had a fun, informal conversation."



Kriti Sanon in Panipat; (right) Chopra in Bajirao Mastani

The comparisons between the two period dramas can't deter her enthusiasm — Sanon is only too happy to add a war drama to her résumé. "I was expecting comparisons when I signed the film. Padmaavat too was compared to Baahubali. The period of Panipat and Bajirao is similar. The setting is similar because the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada, and they dressed in a certain way. But the characters are different. I hope the audience doesn't [jump to] conclusions by watching only the trailer."

