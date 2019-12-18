Kriti Sanon's name misused for a New Year's event in Dublin

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kriti Sanon was shocked to know that her name is being used for a New Year gala in Dublin. Posters of the Bang On Bollywood 11 event feature her photographs.

Yesterday, a fan asked the actor about it as he was planning to buy tickets for the show. Sanon quickly replied, "Nope! This is fake (sic)." The organisers certainly have a lot to answer for. They are misusing the star's name and taking her fans for a ride.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. The film, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman, and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles, didn't do as well as expected at the box office.

Kriti's next film is Mimi, in which she plays a young surrogate mother. "I am very excited. It's based on the subject of surrogacy but actually it's the story of this young girl who wants to be an actor. She's a dancer in Mandawa and she ends up being a surrogate for the couple. Then, the things that follow change her life and also change her as a person," Kriti said in a chat with IANS.

