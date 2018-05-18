Kriti Vyas murder: Clueless cops sniff accused's clothes, footwear for evidence

Groping in the dark for the salon executive's body, police hopeful of finding clues on the clothes and footwear the accused were wearing on the day of the alleged incident



Victim Kirti Vyas

Nearly six weeks after Khushi Sahjwani and Siddhesh Tamhankar allegedly killed BBlunt finance manager Kirti Vyas, the police are as clueless as ever, having failed to find her body. Hence, they have now seized the clothes and footwear the accused had worn that day and plan to send those to the forensic lab in Kalina for chemical analysis.

The police think that just like they found bloodstains inside Sahjwani's car, they may find blood or hair on their clothes or footwear. On Tuesday, the crime branch did not seek the accused's custody and said it is still searching for Vyas's body.



Acused Siddhesh Tamhankar

The Mumbai Crime Branch is under tremendous pressure as the main part of the murder investigation is still incomplete - the body. Crime branch officers grilled both accused for over a month, before as well as after arrest, but they have failed to make any headway. Officers said they interrogated the accused separately and both showed them the same place as the spot where Vyas's body had been dumped.

"We first asked Siddhesh to show us the spot. He took us to Ravji bridge at MBPT on Mahul Road. Later, Khushi took us to the same place. That's how we started searching in that area," said an officer.



Khushi Sahjwani

The police have also failed to find Vyas's mobile phone, bag, and tiffin bag, coming up empty-handed even after using a JCB and Poclain Machine to dig around. Advocate S S Butala, Sahjwani's lawyer, told mid-day, "On the day of the alleged murder, my client was driving the car. How is it possible for anyone to kill someone while driving? She has not confessed to anything, the way the police are claiming."