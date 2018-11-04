Krunal Pandya set for T20I debut against West Indies today

cricket

Krunal Pandya, elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, was part of the squad for the three T20I series in England this summer, but didn't get a game

Krunal Pandya

All-rounder Krunal Pandya in all likelihood will make his senior India debut after being named in the final 12 for the first T20 International against West Indies here on Sunday.

Krunal, elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, was part of the squad for the three T20I series in England this summer, but didn't get a game. On match eve, Krunal had a lengthy batting and bowling sessions at the nets under bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever