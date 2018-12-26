Krystle D'souza plays Sukhe's love interest in I need ya

music

Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song "I need ya". She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it

Krystle D'souza

Actress Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song "I need ya". She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it. Sony Music on Tuesday released Sukhe's pop music video "I need ya". The song, which has a R&B vibe, has been written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.

"Sukhe is epitome of cool and working with Sony Music has been amazing. I loved the song. The song's video is finally out. I am sure my fans and music lovers will enjoy watching it and listening to it," Krystle said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever