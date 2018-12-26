Krystle D'souza plays Sukhe's love interest in I need ya
Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song "I need ya". She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it
Actress Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song "I need ya". She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it. Sony Music on Tuesday released Sukhe's pop music video "I need ya". The song, which has a R&B vibe, has been written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.
View this post on Instagram
LINK IN BIO @sukhemuziicaldoctorz with @get_repost ã»ã»ã» I Need Ya Out Now..!!!! @sukhemuziicaldoctorz featuring @krystledsouza Music- @bpraak Lyrics - @jaani777 Video Director- @arvindrkhaira Asst. Director- @harmanbuttarr production- @mirchientertainmentdxb cameraman- @al_ameel_ Label - @sonymusicindia @sonymusic_north Online promotion- @gk.digital Styled by - @shreyajuneja Share & Spread .!!!! link in bio and story
"Sukhe is epitome of cool and working with Sony Music has been amazing. I loved the song. The song's video is finally out. I am sure my fans and music lovers will enjoy watching it and listening to it," Krystle said in a statement.
