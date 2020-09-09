Kubbra Sait: Arrested by NCB, Rhea Chakraborty is still not a murderer

Kubbra Sait slammed the 'media circus', after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday after three days of grilling in drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer. Kubbra tweeted, "May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer."

She further wrote, "#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai [sic]" Here's her tweet:

May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB.

Still not a murderer.#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 8, 2020

Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty Was In Love With A Drug Addict, Says Her Lawyer After Actress' Arrest

Rhea's legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Maneshinde slammed central agencies for "hounding" a lone woman "just because she was in love with a drug addict". Terming the arrest as 'travesty of justice', Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Three central agencies are hounding a woman just because she was in love with a drug addict, who was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of 5 leading psychiatrists in Mumbai and he ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs."

The NCB had started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea's phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs.

On September 5, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9 (Wednesday).

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty Arrested: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Says 'God Is With Us'

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news