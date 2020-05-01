Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India, dies at 60

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (PGI), died on Friday morning. He was 60.

Makkar suffered a massive heart attack and passed away in Dharamsala, PGI spokesperson told PTI.

In a statement PGI remembered Makkar for his immense contribution in the growth of Indian film and television industry.

“Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity,resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations.

“Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on,” the statement read.

Many from the film industry including filmmakers Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai and actor Sanjay Suri among others paid tributes to Makkar on social media.

Johar said he tirelessly worked towards advancement of the film industry.

Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend, he posted on Twitter.

Ashutosh Gowariker wrote, "A sad day for the Film & Television Producers Guild of India! The CEO #KulmeetMakkar has passed away. Kulmeet, THANK YOU for always being there - to help, solve, inform, strategize, corporatize & build relations! You will be missed! Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

