Kumail Nanjiani enters The Twilight Zone

hollywood

Kumail Nanjiani is crossing over into The Twilight Zone. He will star in an episode of the Jordan Peele-led reboot

Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani is crossing over into The Twilight Zone. He will star in an episode of the Jordan Peele-led reboot. The Silicon Valley star and Oscar-nominated co-writer of The Big Sick is the third actor to join the series, following Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott. Executive producer Peele will introduce and narrate each episode, just like series creator Rod Serling, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Details about Nanjiani's role are being kept under wraps. The original Twilight Zone ran from 1959-64 on CBS. Four classic segments from the original were also remade as a 1983 feature film. All episodes of the 1959-64 series stream on CBS All Access. The new version is set for a 2019 premiere.

