Kumar Sangakkara on T20 World Cup this year: May have to cancel it

Former Sri Lanka Captain and President of MCC Kumar Sangakkara recently shared his views on the scheduled ICC T20 World Cup.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Sri Lanka captain & President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Kumar Sangakkara expressed his views on the scheduled ICC T20 World Cup, "The real thing is what’s going to happen with the virus. Is it going to disappear like SARS and MERS, or is this something that’s going to come back seasonally? Will we have to live with this particular virus or different strains of it from time to time or do we have to live with it long term? If that’s the case, then some of the changes that we have seen in our lives now, maybe the new normal for us for a few years until a vaccine is found or until there’s enough immunity globally among the people to withstand this. So, those are really questions that I don’t think anyone can answer at the moment. We will get more clarity as time goes by. So, I can imagine sitting around a table for the ICC, trying to understand, consulting with experts to understand what’s going on. And more so, the questions that a lot of us have in our minds have still not been answered by the topmost experts in the world."

He continued, "Every day, there are new learnings, new things being found out, so we will have to wait and see, but the options may be to cancel it this year, postpone it to another year, but to have in place anticipatory procedures that take into account health and safety of both the players and the spectators, and make sure that’s ironclad."



Watch Kumar Sangakkara’s full video.

Cricket Connected airs every Saturday & Sunday at 7 PM & 9 PM IST on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar. The show, hosted by the much-loved Jatin Sapru, has cricketing legends engage with fans through video calls discussing a range of topics, from getting to know what these cricketers are up to during the lockdown to reminiscing with them over their favourite knock.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news