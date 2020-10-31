Kumar Sanu reacts to son Jaan's remarks on Marathi in Bigg Boss 14: I don't know what his mother taught him

Singer Kumar Sanu has apologised on behalf of his son Jaan for passing insensitive comments about the Marathi language on Bigg Boss 14. Sanu also criticised the upbringing that Jaan has received staying with his mother Rita, ex-wife of the singer.

Sanu conveyed his message through a video where he addressed the audience in Hindi. The video was shared by his fan club.

"I heard that my son Jaan said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages," he said.

"I haven't stayed with them for 27 years and I don't know what teachings he got, what to speak and what not to speak. I don't know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don't understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all," he added, while thanking Mumbai authorities for helping him in his battle with Covid-19.

Earlier this week in the Bigg Boss house, when Jaan entered into an argument with fellow housemate Nikki Tamboli, he asked her to refrain from speaking in Marathi in front of him because it irrates him. He added that if she had the courage, she should speak in Hindi.

"Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko (don't speak in Marathi in front of me, it irritates me. If you have the guts, speak in Hindi or be quiet)," Jaan had said.

Soon after the broadcast of the episode, the conversation took a political turn, with several political leaders expressing displeasure over the statement. The channel as well as Jaan apologised for the remarks.

Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya had also issued a statement, saying: "I request everyone to please treat this as a game and not attach their personal agendas with it. When Jaan, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki were together that time Nikki and Rahul were talking in Marathi which Jaan didn't understand that's why he requested them to avoid talking in Marathi because he thought they are talking about him. Please analyse the situation and then come to a conclusion."

"How can he insult Marathi language? We are staying in Maharashtra since so many years, it's been more than 30 to 35 years now. Maharashtra has given so much love and respect to his father (singer) Kumar Sanu ji. Such bizarre assumptions are causing a lot of unnecessary stress. The host of the show Salman Khan has clearly said that sirf Hindi bhasha ka prayog kare (only use Hindi language). Infact no one said anything when people made nepotism comments on him (her son). Where were you that time? I knew Shri late Bal Thackeray ji and I know Uddhav Thackeray ji very well. How can we insult Maharashtra? They are family. Will you appreciate if Jaan starts talking in Bengali and for that matter, each and every contestant starts talking in their state language? Please let him be, he is a kid, a child, don't trouble him. We salute Maharashtra," she added.

