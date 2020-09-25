Kumar Sanu's son Jaan on entering Bigg Boss 14: I'll put rumours to rest on show

As soon as news about the return of the reality show Bigg Boss hit headlines, rumours about probable participants spread thick and fast. Jaan Kumar Sanu was among the first few participants whose association with the show was confirmed by the organisers. "This is the first time that the channel approached me, and it seemed like a dream come true. I have been a fan of the show since its first season," says Kumar Sanu's son, after having initially denied being part of it.

After Sanu separated from Jaan's mother Riya Bhattacharya in 1994, the latter got the custody of their three kids. Ask him if details about his life becoming a matter of discussion on the show concerns him, and he says, "The truth is out there for people to see. There won't be any revelation, and I am not scared. In fact, [given this opportunity], I could clarify a lot of rumours surrounding us." Sanu, while initially apprehensive, eventually came around to the idea of his son being part of the show. "He asked me if I was sure about doing it. Seeing my confidence, he got excited. He even gave me a few tips."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news