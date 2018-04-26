Search

KumKum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia slammed by fans for leaving his wife on the show

Apr 26, 2018, 21:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shabir Ahluwalia's character, Abhi, has been ripped apart on social media for being a spineless husband on the show, KumKum Bhagya

Shabir Ahluwalia
Shabir Ahluwalia

One of the highest rated television shows, KumKum Bhagya's plot takes a drastic change when Shabbir Ahluwalia's character Abhi's grandmother passes away on the show. Following which, Abhi starts blaming his wife, Pragya for his grandmother's demise. He positions Pragya as a bad omen for his family, thus getting separated from her. Actress Sriti Jha plays the role of Pragya.

However, this hasn't gone well with the religious followers of the show and many have downright slammed Abhi's character for being a spineless husband to Pragya. The ratings of the show, too, have slipped drastically downwards. This, in fact, proves that the target audience has evolved and will not take such orthodox mentality essayed by the show's lead. Following which, the makers of KumKum Bhagya are taking a leap of eight years. After the leap, Shabir and Sriti's characters are seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Sriti Jha will ditch her sarees and opt for fusion outfits.

After the leap, Shabir Ahluwalia is seen in New Delhi at a mall, buying the jacket. He faces difficulty in selecting the jacket and suddenly a little boy appears and tells him that he cannot do anything without the help of his wife. To which, he defends and says that selecting a jacket, indeed, is a difficult task for him. On the other hand, Pragya is seen decorating a room with the hope of everything falling into place.

Another reason why Twitterati ripped him apart is he married his wife's sister, Tanu on the show.

Here are a few tweets:


 

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Takes 7-Year Leap; Mishal Raheja Roped In As King Singh!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

shabbir ahluwaliakumkum bhagyatelevision news