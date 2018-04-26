KumKum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia slammed by fans for leaving his wife on the show

Shabir Ahluwalia's character, Abhi, has been ripped apart on social media for being a spineless husband on the show, KumKum Bhagya



One of the highest rated television shows, KumKum Bhagya's plot takes a drastic change when Shabbir Ahluwalia's character Abhi's grandmother passes away on the show. Following which, Abhi starts blaming his wife, Pragya for his grandmother's demise. He positions Pragya as a bad omen for his family, thus getting separated from her. Actress Sriti Jha plays the role of Pragya.

However, this hasn't gone well with the religious followers of the show and many have downright slammed Abhi's character for being a spineless husband to Pragya. The ratings of the show, too, have slipped drastically downwards. This, in fact, proves that the target audience has evolved and will not take such orthodox mentality essayed by the show's lead. Following which, the makers of KumKum Bhagya are taking a leap of eight years. After the leap, Shabir and Sriti's characters are seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Sriti Jha will ditch her sarees and opt for fusion outfits.

After the leap, Shabir Ahluwalia is seen in New Delhi at a mall, buying the jacket. He faces difficulty in selecting the jacket and suddenly a little boy appears and tells him that he cannot do anything without the help of his wife. To which, he defends and says that selecting a jacket, indeed, is a difficult task for him. On the other hand, Pragya is seen decorating a room with the hope of everything falling into place.

Another reason why Twitterati ripped him apart is he married his wife's sister, Tanu on the show.

@ektaravikapoor please ðÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂEkta I'm completely shattered.Remove this prostitute -TanuðÂÂÂÂÂÂ the killer is out of sight.Why did you destroy the hero Abhi.Abhi and Tanu are disgusting.ðÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ return us our beloved couple #AbhiGya ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #abhigyaforever #KumkumBhagya pic.twitter.com/Eo2nYRwHwH — sriti my fuggi (@26HEiSxjVpZAMWg) April 25, 2018

The show often moves faster than the speed of conversation so this may be outdated soon but FWIW, here are my thoughts on Abhi in the first post leap episode! He's in a bad place and he's done bad things but there's more to him than that. #KumkumBhagya https://t.co/noUml7J3ib pic.twitter.com/vyqAgO7a9t — mina (@minahbirdie) April 25, 2018

Pragya wasted 4 yrs for her kumkum "mera pati sirf mera hai" to be done by Abhi in 50 secs (not sure) & boom she becomes manhoos. Seems Abhi was just waiting for 50 secs to leave her for tanu. This thought makes me puke.. #KumkumBhagya @directornitin @sritianne @SHABIRAHLUWALIA — ShubhiK (@ShubhiK2) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile Dadi glaring @ Abhi frm heaven :Yhi sikhaya tha kya me tujhe..besharam yhi sanskar dia kya me tujhe, iskeliye me tujhe kabi maaf nahi karungiðÂÂÂÂ¡

U hav turned into an imbecile jerk n scumbag (Ok this part s my addition..dadi s nvr this offensive to her Pota) #KumkumBhagya — Afsana Salim (@afsana_salim) April 25, 2018

