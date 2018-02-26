Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh files cheating case against event organiser for non-payment of dues

Actor Shikha Singh from the TV show Kumkum Bhagya has filed a cheating case against an event organiser for not paying her Rs 11.3 lakh for a show



Shikha Singh

Actor Shikha Singh from the TV show Kumkum Bhagya has filed a cheating case against an event organiser for not paying her Rs 11.3 lakh for a show. She was asked to be a part of the show in November 2017 in Ghana, and was to be paid a total of Rs 12 lakh. The accused, Deepak Chaturvedi, gave her Rs 70,000 in cash and the remainder through a cheque, which bounced.

Chaturvedi said, "I was only the mediator. The Ghana-based organiser did not make the payment, so I cancelled the event. But in November, he said he will pay her R11.3 lakh when she lands in Ghana. When she arrived, I asked her to not go on stage because her payment was pending. I had informed her on WhatsApp, but no one responded."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates