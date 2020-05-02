Kunal Aka Kunal Dron: The real countenances of the Punjabi talents flourishing in B-town

Digital marketing and artists management are the most fast-growing nooks of the industry which lead towards the success of one. Kunal Dron is one of the leading digital marketers with considerable accomplishments. In his industry Kunal is known as "Kunal Dron".

These days the trend of Punjabi songs and movies is getting elevated as it is highly appreciated by each and every one. But the significant faces behind the vogue of such popular rising sensation from Punjab are unsung. They are the reason behind the talent of Punjab getting opportunities in the Bollywood industry.

Thus Kunal Dron is going to Produce Punjabi projects by bringing the versatile talent of Punjab on the mainstream media which will prove to be an opportunity for several. As these Punjabi talents are already having a huge fan following on their social media accounts but by launching them in B-town they will be then admired more by many.

Thus, his plan to bring and promote more brown and Punjabi artists to the mainstream media and when it comes to social media then he wants them to flourish with a terrific fan following that will open up more doors of opportunities for them. With his digital realm tactics and years of experience in dealing and managing artists, he has come a long way. We wish him all the best for his future.

