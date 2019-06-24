Kunal Kapoor's recent video on bullying will make you sit up and take notice

bollywood

All set to delight his fans with yet another impactful performance in his upcoming film Noblemen, Kunal Kapoor takes on a strong role to bring forth a topic that is almost ignored in society.

Actor Kunal Kapoor has delivered nuances performances in his films that have always caught the fancy of critics and audiences. All set to delight his fans with yet another impactful performance in his upcoming film Noblemen, Kapoor takes on a strong role to bring forth a topic that is almost ignored in society.

Bullying is a prevailing evil that sadly breaks all barriers of age, gender, caste, and profession and makes profound changes in people that negatively affect them emotionally, physically and mentally. Sharing a very hard-hitting video throwing light on such stories on his social media, Kunal Kapoor has sent out a strong message to all to sit up, take notice and stand up against bullying.

Shot in idyllic and serene Mussoorie in a fancy boarding school, Noblemen showcases adolescent issues and bullying in this coming of age drama. The dapper Kunal Kapoor essays the role of a drama teacher who impacts students with his unconventional ways of teaching. The film is being directed by Vandana Kataria and produced by Yoodlee Films.

Yoodlee Films' last was titled Hamid and received great praise for the compelling story and acting par excellence. Six of the production house’s recent films have gone on the digital giant Netflix garnering views nationally and internationally.

