Kunal Kemmu clamps cast of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank

Karan Johar's multi-starer production, 'Kalank', has kickstarted its shooting and actor Kunal Kemmu has also joined the ensemble cast. According to sources, "Abhishek feels Kunal is extremely promising and he has already shot a few scenes that the filmmaker has loved."

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Earlier, Karan Johar revealed the poster of the film. With several ruins and offset colours, the poster gave off major old-world vibes.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is going to be set in the 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

