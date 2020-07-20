Kunal Kemmu: Will self-quarantine before returning home

After 120 days, I have finally gone beyond 500 metres from my building," laughs Kunal Kemmu, who headed to Nashik for the shoot of the second season of Abhay, on Sunday. Like countless other projects, the crime thriller — that was to go on floors in May — was delayed due to the lockdown. The actor admits he is excited and cautious in equal measure as he gears up to film his first project in the post-COVID world.

"We are headed to Nashik with a small crew, and have planned the schedule intricately. Even though we will be shooting in a relatively safe zone in the city, we will ensure that safety guidelines are strictly followed during the seven-day stint," he says.



Kunal Kemmu

Much as he would like to run back into the arms of wife Soha Ali Khan and two-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi post the shoot, Kemmu is aware that it could pose a threat to their health. "I will self-quarantine [for 14 days] before returning home. Every member of the cast and crew was tested before reporting to the shoot, and we will do another round of tests after we wrap up," says Kemmu, who is gearing up for the release of Lootcase.

