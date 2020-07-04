Kurla's Ismaili community distributes 35,000 litres of drinking water to patients, migrants

Volunteers of the Ismaili community distribute bottles of drinking water to migrants on their way to their home states. Picture/Rajendra B Aklekar

Extending a helping hand in the time of crisis, some volunteers from the Ismaili Muslim community-based at Kurla have been distributing clean water to patients at COVID-19 hospitals in BKC and other locations. The team has so far distributed close to 10,000 liters of water at the facility at Bandra Kurla complex alone.

How it all started?

In May, the team began distributing water initially to the migrants catching trains from LTT station as well as the police personnel and other workers based at the location. The activity started with 2 volunteers around and 500 half-litre water bottles on the first day.

The crowd was huge so they roped in more volunteers and gathered additional funding. A friend from the community helped them out by providing his empty godown to store water. The team later joined hands with volunteers from a Gurudwara in Chembur and with their help, the water distribution almost doubled and peaked at around 2,400 liters a day.



Members of the Ismaili Muslim community-based at Kurla

Water distribution at the LTT station ended last month and now is going on at the BKC Hospital and a few other places. The team also sent 600 liters of water to the Frontline workers of Mumbai Fire brigade, who are recovering at CCC2 center located at Byculla.

What next?

The team is further planning to distribute water at COVID-19 centres in Mumbai and also a couple of CCC2 centers run in Mumbai and Thane. Thanks to donors, the team is planning to extend this activity for a longer period and will continue to serve at least till the end of this year.

If you would like to contribute, please contact Akbar at 9833544773.

