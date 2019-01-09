Kusal Perera returns to Sri Lanka Test squad against Aussies

cricket

The 28-year-old is included in the team following a disappointing performance by opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka during their recently-concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand

Kusal Perera

Left-hand batsman Kusal Perera has made his way back to the Sri Lankan Test squad for their upcoming two-match series Australia beginning January 24.

In another major development for Sri Lanka, their all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who was sidelined from New Zealand ODI series owing to a left hamstring injury, has been left out from the upcoming Australia Test series as well, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Apart from Perera¿s inclusion and Gunathilaka¿s exclusion, no other changes have been made in the Test squad that toured New Zealand. Players like Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, and Nuwan Pradeep have successfully retained their place in the squad, despite not playing a Test in New Zealand.

Sri Lanka will play their first Test against Australia from January 24 to 28 followed by the second match which will be played from February 1 to 5.

Following is the full Sri Lanka Test squad for Australia series:

Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, and Kasun Rajitha.

