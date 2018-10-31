Kuwaiti singer mesmerises Sushma with 'Vaishnav Jan To'

international

Kuwait is a reliable energy supplier to India and hosts about ten lakh Indians forming the largest expatriate community. India's bilateral trade with Kuwait was USD 8.5 billion in 2017-18

Kuwait-based singer Mubarak Al-Rashid on Tuesday created a soulful atmosphere and won the hearts of the audience, including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, when he sang a few lines of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan - Vaishnav Jan To. Al-Rashid's perfection earned the applause of the audience, including Swaraj, who was mesmerised by his singing.

Lauding him, Swaraj, while interacting with the Indian community in Kuwait, said: "The two songs from Bollywood he previously chose were very difficult. But he just sang it so effortlessly and with ease. I was so pleasantly surprised by the way he sang. And he sang - 'Vaishnav Jan To' without even having any paper. The fact that he still remembers has made all of us proud." On her maiden visit to Kuwait, Swaraj said that for the 3.9 million blue-collared workers in the Gulf nation, relief is just a tweet away.

"Relief is just one tweet away for the 3.9 million blue-collared workers here. You can express your grievances in 140 characters and we are there 24/7 for you. There is a category for SOS tweets, which I see after I finish my work. I immediately inform the ambassadors about your issues and I am happy that our ambassadors are so sensitised, that the respondents later tell me that your ambassador contacted us. We are working round the clock to address all of your issues," she elucidated.

The External Affairs Minister said that ties between India and Kuwait are historical and have no complexities. She then went on to laud the Indian diaspora for their contribution to Kuwait's economy and elsewhere across the world.

Swaraj listened to some of the problems of the Indian community such as delayed degree verification, socio-economic problems and higher education issues. She said that her ministry is taking various steps to address the grievances. Swaraj further extended an invitation to the diaspora to invest in India, underlining that "it is the best time to invest" in the country.

She reiterated that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and the country has recently jumped 42 positions in 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings.

Highlighting the plight of nurses and engineers seeking employment in Kuwait, Swaraj said, "79 nurses did not get employment here despite being brought by the Ministry of Health officials. For engineers, there is a new law that employment will be given to those who have passed from an MBA accredited institution. I will raise these two issues in the meetings with the Kuwaiti leadership tomorrow and I hope a final solution would be achieved."

Earlier today, Swaraj, who arrived in Kuwait after wrapping up her engagements in Qatar, laid a floral wreath at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. She is on a maiden four-day visit to the two Gulf countries.

During her visit, Swaraj will hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart, His Excellency Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait. She will also call on His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

