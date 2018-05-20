Kylian Mbappe: Can't commit to PSG for five years

The fleet-footed attacker added that the Champions League exit to Real Madrid had been a "black mark" on their season



Kylian Mbappe

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe as on Saturday revealed that he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next football season but might not see out his five-year contract at Parc des Princes. "I have a five-year contract and I am happy here," he said. "PSG have given me the opportunity to play and develop. "Next year, I will be here, but all five years of my contract? I do not know. We will see -- that is football," Mbappe told Le Parisien.

The fleet-footed attacker added that the Champions League exit to Real Madrid had been a "black mark" on their season. "We worked all year towards an objective, so if there is a black mark, it was the Champions League. However, our entire season should not be judged on Europe. "Even if everybody assumes we had already won everything domestically, we still had to go and do that."

The 19-year-old told Sport TV that Neymar, with whom he combined well to help PSG win Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue, has had a good debut campaign in Paris. "Neymar had an excellent season," he said. "It was a shame that he got injured because he would have scored more goals and probably been among the best, like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

"It was his first year, after a major transfer, which he was able to digest and find form really fast. So it was mostly positive for the whole team." "We bought big players, such as Neymar and Dani Alves, while I also arrived. "I think that now we must create a real team, because we have high-level players capable of playing for the best teams in the world. "We must create a team because it is teams that win trophies. Of course, against Real Madrid, it was difficult -- they were the best team. We tried to play but we were without our best players."

