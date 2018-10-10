Kylie Jenner gets lip fillers again

hollywood

Kylie Jenner has got lip fillers again after having them removed

Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has got lip fillers again after having them removed.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed she was once again making her pout more plump on Tuesday when she thanked Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills "for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!"

The shoutout, which was a photo of Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories, showed her posing in a white robe with significantly fuller lips, reports people.com.

Her cosmetic procedure comes just a few months after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed she had decided to stop enhancing her lips.

"She looks like the old Kylie here, I don't know why," one fan wrote in the comments section of the star's Instagram in July.

To this, Jenner responded: "I got rid of all my filler."

She added two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

Jenner first admitted to using lip fillers in May 2015 after spending years overlining her mouth.

Then in September 2017, Jenner revealed she got fuller lips after a boy assumed she would be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever