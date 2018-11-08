Kylie Jenner to expand her makeup line

hollywood

Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has announced she is expanding her cosmetic line from online to in-stores.

After launching her own makeup line in November 2015 and with the company nearly three years old, Kylie's products can be purchased from all Ulta Beauty stores around the US, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"So I'm going to be starting of with just my best lip kits first, and then I'm going to be expanding and adding a lot more things super fast," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.

