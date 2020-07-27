LA Clippers's Williams in quarantine after strip club visit

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams will miss at least two NBA restart games while serving a 10-day quarantine after improperly extending a family emergency leave.

Williams flew home on Thursday to Atlanta to attend a viewing for the death of a family friend. He then went to Magic City, a strip club.

When photos of Williams wearing an NBA-issued face mask while with a rapper were posted on social media, it upset Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who has been scrambling to assemble a squad with absent talent.

Players from 22 NBA teams are housed in hotels and playing in a quarantine bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to resume the 2019-20 season Thursday after a March 11 shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams became the third Clippers player given a release for a family emergency, which has disrupted the practice and scrimmage sessions for the team as it prepares to return Thursday against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

Players who exit the “bubble” are tested daily while outside the campus and must spend at least four days in quarantine in their hotel rooms upon their return, with medical experts able to stretch that quarantine time to 10 days if they feel it's required.

