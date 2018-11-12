La Liga: Barcelona suffer shock 3-4 loss to Real Betis on Messi return

football

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic (left) and Gerard Pique wear a dejected look after their home defeat to Real Betis yesterday. Pic/AFP

Barcelona suffered their first home defeat in La Liga for more than two years, the champions losing 3-4 to Real Betis despite Lionel Messi scoring twice on his return to action.

First-half goals from Junior and Joaquin gave the visitors to the Nou Camp a 2-0 lead before Messi pulled one back from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

However, Barcelona goalkeeper then let a shot from Giovani Lo Celso slip through his hands and although substitute Arturo Vidal reduced the deficit on 79 minutes, Ivan Rakitic was sent off moments later and Sergio Canales made it 4-2 soon after.

Messi finished off a flowing move in stoppage time to make it 4-3, but Betis held on to inflict Barcelona's first defeat at the Camp Nou in La Liga since they lost 2-1 to Alaves in September 2016.

