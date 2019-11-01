La Liga club Levante's Ruben Rochina can't wait to put on Spain's jersey

Ruben Rochina (L) vies with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets during the Spanish League football match between Levante and Barcelona. Pic/ AFP

The La Liga season matches continue this week as table-toppers Barcelona gear up to take on Levante on November 2. Ahead of the match, we caught up with Levante's midfielder Ruben Rochina, for a quick tete-a-tete.

How do you feel at Levante UD?

A: After being away from home for almost ten years, deciding to return almost two years ago was one of the best decisions I've made. I'm really happy here.

Do you believe that long-range shooting is one of your best attributes?

A: Yes, you're right with that one. I think I've been characterised a bit by that – by scoring a few goals from outside the area. I think that that could be one of my strongest points.

Do you think we'd be right to say Rochina is one of the five best midfielders in terms of individual quality?

A: I think that's saying a lot! You look at the midfielders in LaLiga and I think the level is really high. So I think that's a bold statement.

In terms of injuries, has there been one that has affected you particularly? What have you done to recover from them?

A: Unfortunately, I've had a few. I think any footballer always experiences these kinds of situations as it's a long professional career. I'd also say that when an injury comes, I deal with it the best I can. I'm not one to think negatively. I don't ask myself why it has happened or why it has happened to me. I think these situations just happen. When you get injured you just have to try to recover the best you can and not relapse. That's also important.

Is there any other dream you would like to fulfil?

A: That's a very common question, but I couldn't tell you one in particular. I think we all want to put on the Spain shirt. For me, that would make me proud and that could be my main goal.

The 28-year-old footballer has played for several clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Zaragoza, Rayo Vallecano, Granada, Rubin Kazan and finally Levante. He has scored 4 goals for Levante in his 27 appearances.

