La Liga: Griezmann helps Atletico hold Real Madrid 1-1

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock early in the second half, briefly drawing reigning champions Real to within 13 points of runaway leaders Barca, but Griezmann equalised four minutes later



Atletico's Antoine Griezmann is ecstatic after scoring against Real Madrid during a La Liga match yesterday. Pic/AFP

Antoine Griezmann forced a 1-1 derby draw between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Bernabeu but neither Spanish giant will be satisfied with a share of the points as Barcelona close in on the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock early in the second half, briefly drawing reigning champions Real to within 13 points of runaway leaders Barca, but Griezmann equalised four minutes later. Taking a solitary point means Atletico are 11 behind Barcelona and it looks unlikely they will chase the Catalans down over the remaining seven games of the season. Keylor Navas saved from Diego Costa when Atletico first came knocking and the Costa Rica goalkeeper repeated the trick shortly before half-time.

Ronaldo silenced the Rojiblancos fans by volleying home the opener from a Gareth Bale cross in the 53rd minute but Atletico were not rattled and promptly levelled through Griezmann.

The France international was lurking when the ball spilled to him in the Real box and he celebrated his goal by performing the 'Take the L' dance. Navas stopped Atletico coming from behind to win by denying Koke and Saul Niguez's effort in the 71st minute went just wide.

