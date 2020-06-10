La Liga is back and ready to go!

La Liga is finally set to return after three months without football in Spain due to the global COVID-19 crisis. The season will kick-off again with the Matchday 28 clash between Sevilla FC and Real Betis, a match known as El Gran Derbi and the first of the 110 matches left to play this campaign. In India, fans can watch the live-action on Facebook starting at 1.3o hours on June 12th.

The league season will continue uninterrupted for the following six weeks until July 19th, the evolution of the pandemic in Spain and health authorities permitting. Thirty-nine days in a row with football practically every day, with matches at 23:00 and 01:30* IST (plus 16:30 pm and 20:30 IST on weekends), and with broadcast innovations: virtual stands, virtual fan audio and new camera angles.

Madrid vs Barca

Six weeks of passionate football with everything in La Liga Santander still on the line. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are vying for the title, separated by just two points, the same gap that exists between the third- and sixth-placed sides fighting for the European spots.

Meanwhile, a fierce battle is ongoing in the fight against relegation, with six teams in the mix. A host of world-class matches await us, including FC Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid, Real Madrid vs Valencia CF, Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad.

The restart has been made possible largely thanks to the tireless work of La Liga during the lockdown, in particular, the exhaustive and comprehensive protocol developed together with the Spanish health authorities which allowed LaLiga clubs to return to training safely. Over a month of Spring ‘pre-season’ meticulously adapted to a ‘new reality’ across society, and scrupulously followed by clubs and players. This painstaking effort to guarantee the safety of all professionals involved while ensuring the return of football will finally see the fruits of its labour with the restart of the league season on June 11th.

LaLiga Fixtures – LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Facebook

Date Match Kick Off Time (IST) June 12th Sevilla vs Real Betis 1:30 June 12th Granada CF vs Getafe 23:00 June 13th Valencia CF vs Levante 1:30 June 13th Espanyol vs Alaves 17:30 June 13th Celta de Vigo vs Villarreal 20:30 June 13th Leganes vs Real Valladolid 23:00 June 14th Mallorca vs Barcelona 1:30 June 14th Athletic club vs Atlectico de Madrid 17:30 June 14th Real Madrid vs Eibar 23:00 June 15th Real Sociedad vs Osanuna 1:30 June 15th Levante vs Sevilla 23:00 June 16th Real Betis vs Granada CF 1:30 June 16th Villarreal vs Mallorca 23:00 June 16th Getafe vs Espanyol 23:00 June 17th Barcelona vs Leganes 1:30 June 17th Real Valladolid vs Celta de Vigo 23:00 June 17th Eibar vs Athletic Club 23:00 June 18th Osasuna vs Athletico de Madrid 1:30 June 18th Alaves vs Real Sociedad 23:00 June 19th Real Madrid vs Valencia CF 1:30 June 21st Celta de Vigo vs Alaves 22:00 June 21st Athletico De Madrid vs Real Valladolid 22:00 June 21st Athletic Club vs Real Betis 22:00 June 21st Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid 22:00 June 21st Espanyol vs Levante 22:00 June 21st Granada CF vs Villareal 22:00 June 21st Valencia CF vs Osanuna 22:00 June 21st Mallorca vs Leganes 22:00 June 21st Sevilla vs Barcelona 22:00 June 21st Getafe vs Eibar 22:00 June 25th Alaves vs Osanuna 0:30 June 25th Levante vs Atletico De Madrid 0:30 June 25th Eibar vs Valencia CF 0:30 June 25th Leganes vs Granada FC 0:30 June 25th Real Madrid vs Mallorca 0:30 June 25th Villarreal vs Sevilla 0:30 June 25th Real Sociedad vs Celta de Vigo 0:30 June 25th Real Betis vs Espanyol 0:30 June 25th Real Valladolid vs Getafe 0:30 June 25th Barcelona vs Athletic Club 0:30

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news