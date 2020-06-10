Search

La Liga is back and ready to go!

Published: Jun 10, 2020, 09:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

LaLiga returns with El Gran Derbi between Sevilla FC and Real Betis. The remaining eleven matchdays of the league season will be played consecutively over the following six weeks until July 19th

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) and Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez warming up during the Spanish League "Clasico" in 2017. Pic/ AFP
La Liga is finally set to return after three months without football in Spain due to the global COVID-19 crisis. The season will kick-off again with the Matchday 28 clash between Sevilla FC and Real Betis, a match known as El Gran Derbi and the first of the 110 matches left to play this campaign. In India, fans can watch the live-action on Facebook starting at 1.3o hours on June 12th.

The league season will continue uninterrupted for the following six weeks until July 19th, the evolution of the pandemic in Spain and health authorities permitting. Thirty-nine days in a row with football practically every day, with matches at 23:00 and 01:30* IST (plus 16:30 pm and 20:30 IST on weekends), and with broadcast innovations: virtual stands, virtual fan audio and new camera angles.

Madrid vs Barca

Six weeks of passionate football with everything in La Liga Santander still on the line. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are vying for the title, separated by just two points, the same gap that exists between the third- and sixth-placed sides fighting for the European spots.

Meanwhile, a fierce battle is ongoing in the fight against relegation, with six teams in the mix. A host of world-class matches await us, including FC Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid, Real Madrid vs Valencia CF, Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad.

The restart has been made possible largely thanks to the tireless work of La Liga during the lockdown, in particular, the exhaustive and comprehensive protocol developed together with the Spanish health authorities which allowed LaLiga clubs to return to training safely. Over a month of Spring ‘pre-season’ meticulously adapted to a ‘new reality’ across society, and scrupulously followed by clubs and players. This painstaking effort to guarantee the safety of all professionals involved while ensuring the return of football will finally see the fruits of its labour with the restart of the league season on June 11th.

LaLiga Fixtures – LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Facebook

 

Date

Match

Kick Off Time (IST)

June 12th

Sevilla vs Real Betis

1:30

June 12th

Granada CF vs Getafe

23:00

June 13th

Valencia CF vs Levante

1:30

June 13th

Espanyol vs Alaves

17:30

June 13th

Celta de Vigo vs Villarreal

20:30

June 13th

Leganes vs Real Valladolid

23:00

June 14th

Mallorca vs Barcelona

1:30

June 14th

Athletic club vs Atlectico de Madrid

17:30

June 14th

Real Madrid vs Eibar

23:00

June 15th

Real Sociedad vs Osanuna

1:30

June 15th

Levante vs Sevilla

23:00

June 16th

Real Betis vs Granada CF

1:30

June 16th

Villarreal vs Mallorca

23:00

June 16th

Getafe vs Espanyol

23:00

June 17th

Barcelona vs Leganes

1:30

June 17th

Real Valladolid vs Celta de Vigo

23:00

June 17th

Eibar vs Athletic Club

23:00

June 18th

Osasuna vs Athletico de Madrid

1:30

June 18th

Alaves vs Real Sociedad

23:00

June 19th

Real Madrid vs Valencia CF

1:30

June 21st

Celta de Vigo vs Alaves

22:00

June 21st

Athletico De Madrid vs Real Valladolid

22:00

June 21st

Athletic Club vs Real Betis

22:00

June 21st

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

22:00

June 21st

Espanyol vs Levante

22:00

June 21st

Granada CF vs Villareal

22:00

June 21st

Valencia CF vs Osanuna

22:00

June 21st

Mallorca vs Leganes

22:00

June 21st

Sevilla vs Barcelona

22:00

June 21st

Getafe vs Eibar

22:00

June 25th

Alaves vs Osanuna

0:30

June 25th

Levante vs Atletico De Madrid

0:30

June 25th

Eibar vs Valencia CF

0:30

June 25th

Leganes vs Granada FC

0:30

June 25th

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

0:30

June 25th

Villarreal vs Sevilla

0:30

June 25th

Real Sociedad vs Celta de Vigo

0:30

June 25th

Real Betis vs Espanyol

0:30

June 25th

Real Valladolid vs Getafe

0:30

June 25th

Barcelona vs Athletic Club

0:30

 

