La Liga: Lionel Messi on target in Barcelona's 4-0 hammering of Villarreal

Lionel Messi scored in his first game since trying to leave Barcelona as Ronald Koeman began his tenure as coach by overseeing a 4-0 La Liga demolition of Villarreal on Sunday.

Messi converted from the spot 10 minutes before half-time and it was the Argentine's cross that then forced Pau Torres into an own-goal, after an early double from Ansu Fati, 17, had already put Barca in charge.

Earlier, Luis Suarez, whose departure was confirmed on Thursday, marked his Atletico Madrid debut by scoring twice in a 6-1 win over

Granada.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice help 10-man Juventus draw 2-2 at Roma on Sunday. Juventus were trailing 1-2 and a man down after a Jordan Veretout brace for the hosts and Adrien Rabiot's sending off. But Ronaldo first scored from a penalty and then netted in a header to split points.

