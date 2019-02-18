La Liga: Real Madrid stunned by Girona at home with 1-2 loss

football

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari admits embarrassment as hosts lose 1-2 to Girona; La Liga title hopes severely dented

Girona players celebrate a goal against Real Madrid during a Spanish League match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium yesterday

Real Madrid threw away their lead and perhaps their hopes of catching Barcelona as Girona rallied to pull off a shock 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday. Barcelona (54 points) are now nine points clear of third-placed Real (45 points) at the top, while Atletico (47) are second — after 24 matches each.

Girona's poor record

Girona had not won in 13 matches and looked on course for a seventh straight defeat when Casemiro headed a dominant Madrid ahead in the first half. But complacency set in, and Girona took full advantage as Cristhian Stuani scored a penalty and Portu nodded in the winner. Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 90th minute.



Girona striker Cristhian Stuani (right) beats Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to score off a penalty kick

Barca still have to go to the Bernabeu later this month but the nine-point cushion makes the Clasico a lot less nervy now. "It's a shame," Real coach Santiago Solari said. "We drop points and our rivals won. It is a pity because we were on a great run."

Is the league over? "Not at all," said Solari, who will also take some of the blame for fielding a rotated line-up. Gareth Bale and Vinicius Junior both started on the bench, while Luka Modric was suspended. Marcelo, at left back, was unconvincing. Madrid barely broke sweat initially and it was no surprise when Casemiro nodded in Kroos' cross (25th minute) after 'keeper Bono decided to punch rather than catch the ball. In the second half, Madrid got complacent.



Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos (left) is shown the red card after picking a second yellow against Girona yesterday. Pics/AFP

Ramos messes it up

Stuani's header spilled out to Douglas Luiz, whose finish was blocked Ramos' hand. Stuani made no mistake with the penalty. Girona almost scored again as Portu's shot hit the post. Casemiro then missed a tackle in midfield and Lozano's shot was parried to Portu, who nodded it in.



Santiago Solari

