Laal Kaptaan teaser: Check out Saif Ali Khan's intense first look

The makers of the upcoming revenge drama, Laal Kaptaan, have just released the first look teaser of Saif Ali Khan from the movie on the actor's birthday. Check it out!

Saif Ali Khan's first look from Laal Kaptaan. Pic/@ErosNow

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Laal Kaptaan, is a revenge drama written and directed by Navdeep Singh. The makers of the film released the first look teaser of Saif on his birthday today, August 16. From the 36-second clip, we can see how intense and gritty Saif Ali Khan is going to look in the movie, and we're super excited!

Watch the first look teaser of Laal Kaptaan here:

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in Navdeep Singh's upcoming revenge drama. Talking about the effort put into looking the part, Khan, in a previous interview with mid-day, had said, "I had to invest two hours a day for the make-up. [Shooting for the film was] like going to war every day."

Laal Kaptaan is shot in the lesser-known parts of Rajasthan. Khan revealed that they filmed in mud and heat to add meaning and depth to the film's premise. The actor told mid-day, "I play a revengeful Naga Sadhu. He kills a British soldier, and wears a bandana to look cool."

The makers of Laal Kaptaan had courted controversy when movie-lovers pointed out the similarities between Saif Ali Khan's look in Laal Kaptaan and Johnny Depp's look in Pirates Of The Caribbean. "I can't believe I let that happen," Saif told mid-day, and added, "My nephew Kiaan [Karisma Kapoor's son] and son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs before they had leaked, and said, 'Hey, that's Jack Sparrow.' The resemblance was because of the jacket and dreadlocks. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn't have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film." Laal Kaptaan releases on October 11, 2019.

