Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's latest look goes viral on social media

Aamir Khan has done some very memorable and impressive films in his career in these 32 years. However, it can be argued that Laal Singh Chaddha could be his most ambitious one. And this isn't merely because of his multiple looks and physical transformations, but also because he attempts to tell the story that was told in Hollywood in the form of Forrest Gump, the classic starring Tom Hanks.

We all have seen him as the Sardar, and also saw his bearded look where he sported a cap, and now, another look of the actor is out and this time, he can be seen in an army uniform. A fan-club of the actor took to its Instagram account and shared his look, where the actor could be seen clicking a picture with a fan.

Take a look:

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and is written by Atul Kulkarni. All set to release on Christmas 2020, this could be the actor's most trying character and film till date.

