Laal Singh Chaddha wrap-up: Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and team party hard

There has been a lot of buzz about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir began shooting in November 2019, eight months after the film's announcement. There has been a lot of talk about the star-cast and their looks. The lead actors and the crew keeps on sharing pictures and videos from the sets maintaining the curiosity level.

On Friday, the team wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule. Post the wrap-up, the team enjoyed some light moments and interacted with each other in a popular hotel in the city. They also hosted a small but special party to celebrate the wrap-up. The party was attended by Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

Makeup artist Tarannum Khan took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of the team, spending some good time. In one of the pictures, we can see Aamir having a deep conversation with Khan, while in the next we see the duo partying with the rest of the crew.

Schedule wrap party is a must #laalsinghchaddha

Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the film, also gave us a few glimpses of the wrap-up party. In the images, Mona and Aamir are seen sharing smiles. Sharing the pictures, the 3 Idiots actor wrote, "Worked hard and partied harder, Chandigarh schedule wrap n now off to Amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh) onMar 5, 2020 at 10:46pm PST

There's one thing everyone wants to know, where is Kareena Kapoor?

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again. The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

