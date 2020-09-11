Laced up for a win

This week, when Senator Kamala Harris set foot into Milwaukee to make her first appearance as a vice presidential nominee, she started a buzz. Twitterverse went crazy about the leading politician donning a pair of black, low-rise Chuck Taylor All-Stars. This isn't the first time that the senator has dabbled into classic street style shoes. Her sister, Maya Harris, chuckled at the trend, revealing that the sneakers have always been her sister's go-to shoes and that her wardrobe is full of different styles of Chuck Taylors.



Sabina Halder

For those unaware of how the shoes got their name, here's some trivia. Launched in 1917, the shoes were named All-Stars two years later. In 1921, basketball legend Chuck Taylor came onboard as a brand ambassador and urged the brand to create a more flexible shoe for the basketball court. In 1934, they named the shoes after him. From celebrities to the masses, the unisex, comfortable and climate-friendly Chuck Taylors are adored by people from all age groups and walks of life, across cultures. Celebrity stylist Sabina Halder tells us how to experiment and rock the sneaker-look in different ways to flout the boundaries of street style.

Colours matter

For a dressy look, add colour: The pale-coloured ones are better suited for casual occasions. Darker colours like black or even olive can be worn with a dressier wardrobe for a brunch or a birthday party.

Don't cut the look down to casuals: Avoid wearing plaid shirts. Opt for a basic or solid colour t-shirt from a high street brand or even switch it up with a linen or Chinese-collared shirt. Don't make your top look busy with a graphic tee. For people who like dressing down, the key is to not compromise with style in the process.

Pick the right dress

Emily Ratajkowsi. Pic/ @Emrata on Instagram

Mid-sheath: To avoid looking school-girly or high-schooly, Halder suggests that women should experiment with mid-sheath dresses and structural skirts, asking us to seek inspiration from the model, Emily Ratajkowski. A mid-sheath dress or a bodycon with Chucks is a lovely combo. "Emily Ratajkowsi is seen donning sheath dresses or casual modern dresses with Chucks." Knee-length: Another look is to top Chucks with a knee-length or a shorter denim skirt. Avoid frills and choose straight-fits. Mini-skirt: You can even do a mini-skirt with an oversized shirt with your Chucks. This look makes it dressy without giving you a stereotypical high school look.

Contrast chic

If you want to go formal while not losing on comfort, Halder suggests wearing a jogger trouser, available for both men and women, and topping it off with a solid t-shirt.

Fusion is a risk but one worth taking. While pairing Chucks with your salwar kameez may not be the best option, wearing a breezy, loose modern kurta with mom jeans and Chucks is a very interesting look, she suggests. "Classic high-waisted mom jeans show off your ankle and your shoes. Ensure the long kurta ends at least four inches above the denims do. Women can also wear mom jeans with a linen or floral print or a mull shirt, either with a french tuck or a half-tuck to add coolness."

Kartik Aaryan. PIC/@kaartikaaryan On Instagram

It's Chuck-o'clock

You can wear Chucks at any time of the day. If you're stepping out for an errand or grabbing coffee with friends, don't shy away from wearing your white or even bright red sneakers. "Given the current situation, you can even wear the dark coloured Chucks at home for a dine-out, when you do not want your feet to undergo the agony of high-heels."

If you are a travel nut who loves spending the day on foot, these sneakers are your best friends. "They are street and weather-friendly and protect your feet from tanning too," she adds.

Strict no-nos

While she accepts that Chucks won't ever go out of style, she's got some advice. Sometimes, people wear sneakers with ripped denims and an equally busy t-shirt. That's a no-no. Stick to just one busy element and let the other things you pair it with, highlight it.

Halder warns that while we are a generation that loves incorporating sneakers with every outfit, we've got to be discretional.

