Laghushanka: The teaser of this short film is inventive and imaginative

Published: 14 October, 2020 19:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The teaser of the short film Laghushanka that's about to drop on SonyLIV has a genius idea and we cannot wait for it to release on October 16.

A still from the trailer of Laghushanka, Picture Courtesy: YouTube
Shruti, a young girl in her marriageable age, is a bed-wetter. But that's not the problem. The problem is that her wedding is 2 days away and the groom isn't aware of the truth. Will Shruti confront to the groom or will she let a lie lay the foundation of her married life.

Have a look at the teaser right here:

The short film features Shweta Tripathi and is directed by Nikhil Mehrotra. It drops on October 16 only on SonyLIV. It's from the co-writer of Dangal, Chhichhore, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

