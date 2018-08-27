Lakme Fashion Week 2018 Finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the ramp on fire

bollywood-fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week 2018 grand finale. The actress dazzled on the ramp as she unleashed her inner diva

Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The brand ambassador of Lakme Absolute walked the ramp as the showstopper for its finale. Kareena unleashed her inner diva for ace designer Monisha Jaising's latest collection 'Shades Of A Diva'. 'Begum' Kareena dazzled in a holographic coloured off-shoulder gown for Jaising's line, which saw a gamut of fabulous ensembles ranging from thigh-high slit gowns, short dresses, cocktail dresses, sarees and jumpsuits.

The grand finale started with a bewitching performance by the famous Canada-based live entertainment company Cirque du Soliel, who gave fashion lovers a sneak-peak of their show 'Bazzar' on the runway on Sunday evening adding even more grandeur to the show. The performance saw dancers, acro-duo, skater-duo, hula-hoop specialist and cube manipulators, who set the stage for a power-packed finale with sequences from their show. Jamie Lavoie, who is designed the costumes for the artistes for the sneak-peak.

The evening also saw the launch of Kareena's first ever make-up line titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakme Absolute'.

Talking about the evolution from being a brand ambassador to a co-creator with the brand, Kareena told IANS, "It has been great as we have been associated for almost eight years so it has been a long collaboration and make-up is something every actor wears so coming together to do a make-up tie up, I think the timing has been just perfect."

Describing make-up as a woman's "best friend", the actress said that she feels honoured to launch her maiden range. Jaising, whose collection comprised hues like pinks, blues, blacks, moss green, saw a heavy use of embellishments, glitter and sparkle.

Talking about her 'stunning' showstopper, Jaising said, "When you get a diva like her that I have to dress then obviously I am going to be inspired."

The Veere Di Wedding star, who sported minimal make-up, said walking down the runway this time was even more special for her.

"It is also because of the outfit. I for the felt like 'yeah, okay! I'm the ultimate diva'. It is all because of Monisha. The touch of her adding glamour..." she added.

The grand finale saw a string of Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Sussanne Khan present.

The five-day fashion gala began on August 22. It hosted over 90 designers including veterans like Payal Singhal, Abraham and Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Nachiket Barve and many others showcasing their latest collection at the event.

