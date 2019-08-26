Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Finale: Kareena Kapoor stuns as the showstopper

bollywood-fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned the showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the brand ambassador of the beauty brand, Lakme for many years now. The Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 is ongoing since the past four days, and August 25 marked its fifth day - the finale day. As a tradition, every year, the gorgeous actress closes the fashion week. This time she turned showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika where their theme boasted about freedom of expression, #FreeYourLips. Needless to say, she slayed it with her charisma and style and the aura turned magical.

Kareena Kapoor Khan set the stage on fire in a black off-shoulder ensemble layered with silk and net at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive edition's Lakme Absolute Grand Finale 2019. Ahead of the final day, Kareena Kapoor had told IANS, "This time, I'm especially excited about the theme for the season, #FreeYourLips. It's not just about beauty but symbolises lightness and energy and is all about not letting anything weigh you down."

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

Talking about the collection, the designers said they tried to keep the range true to their DNA which is about being glamorous and feminine. The designer said in an interview with PTI: "There is a sense of lightness in the fabrics that we are using, the whole philosophy behind the lipsticks, the matte lipsticks are very lightweight, we got the lightness and freedom to the line with a sense of women empowerment and edginess is well."

Kareena Kapoor Khan with designers Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Lots of oversized silhouettes and bows, with solid colours of monochrome, red, green, hot pink, golden ruled the collection, along with florals and sequins. Songs such as Billie Jean and "We belong to the light" got the models in a playful rhythm to flaunt the multi-layered ensembles.

Adding further about Gauri and Nainika's designs, the brand ambassador of Lakme said, "Their style is very glam and fluid, and I love how they have interpreted #FreeYourLips and can't wait for everyone to see their vision on the Finale runway. This theme has inspired the new Matte Revolution lipsticks which I love and also Gauri & Nainika's collection."

A day ago of the finale, Gauri and Nainika had shared a video of their preparation for the Fashion Week.

For the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort finale 2019, Kareena Kapoor had walked the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil. Talking about Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, ace designer Manish Malhotra opened the fashion week by introducing his theme 'Maahrumysha' that means resplendent beauty. Katrina Kaif, who walked the ramp for Malhotra, was an epitome of beauty on the ramp. Bollywood celebrities lent full power to the extravaganza that entered in its 20th year.

