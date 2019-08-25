Lakme Fashion Week: Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani set the ramp ablaze as showstoppers

bollywood-fashion

Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who returned to the LFW stage after 15 years.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at LFW 2019 on its fourth day. Photo: Yogen Shah

The ongoing star-studded Lakme Fashion Week witnessed some of the Bollywood's style icons who graced the ramp by putting their best fashion foot forward.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who returned to the LFW stage after 15 years.

Disha stole the show with her blue metallic gown with a front slit and completing her looks with smoky eyes. Her open straight locks added more glamour to her looks.

While the National Film Award winner Ayushmann was seen complimenting Disha in black from head to toe, he looked dapper in a sparkling, embellished black suit.

The designers -- Rohit and Rahul -- showcased their collection titled 'Interstellar'

The Lakme Fashion Week this year which had 16 designers showcasing their collection has been conceived and created with a vision to "Redefine the future of fashion and integrate India into the global fashion world."

The event is organised twice every year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates