Lalbazaar promises lots of action, crime, passion and thrill

ZEE5, the largest creator of original content in India is set to premiere police drama LALBAZAAR on Friday, 19 th June. Superstar Ajay Devgn introduced the show recently by sharing the poster and teaser on his social media and the internet has been abuzz about what is Lalbazaar, since then. Our favourite cop has now shared the trailer as his powerful, deep voice sets the narrative of the war between Good and Evil.

Jahan jurm belagaam faile

Aise criminals jinke naam se dil dehle

Kya Lagaam laga paayegi #Lalbazaar Police?

Aaj Haazir hoga #LalbazaarOnZEE5 ka trailer. Ab hoga war, aar ya paar@ajaydevgn

#TillTheEndOfCrime pic.twitter.com/1KNiulV0OM — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) June 16, 2020

The trailer sketches the chase of Lalbazaar Police in two minutes and the undertaking of the murders in the red light area. In this fight of good and evil, there are quite a few layers to the truth that will act as a catalyst in the show. It is a one of a kind police drama that will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also explore the human side of the lives of the police squad.

The characters in the show will evolve with every episode and bring in their own values, morals as they dive into gritty operations in their jobs.

