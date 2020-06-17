Lalbazaar Trailer: The tale of cops and the underbelly looks bold and brutal

The OTT platform has given aspiring and even established filmmakers to raise their voices through the spectrum of cinema as freely as possible. Which is why Zee5 comes up with another brutal and bold take on the underbelly, Lalbazaar! The trailer is replete with guns and gore, and there are shots that are filled with red frames to justify the title.

The trailer sketches the chase of Lalbazaar Police in two minutes and the undertaking of the murders in the red light area. In this fight of good and evil, there are quite a few layers to the truth that will act as a catalyst in the show. It is one of a kind police drama that will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also explore the human side of the lives of the police squad.

Ajay Devgn presented the trailer and shared with his fans on his Twitter account, have a look:

Bekhauf aur belagaam mujrim,

Aur #Lalbazaar police, jo in mujrimon ko ghutno pe laayegi, #TillTheEndOfCrime

Taiyaar ho aap? for #LalbazaarOnZee5 from 19th June@ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/Cf1Rd72l0g — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 16, 2020

And have a look at the trailer right here:

The characters in the show will evolve with every episode and bring in their own values, morals as they dive into gritty operations in their jobs.

Get ready for the 10-episode series full of chase, crime, passion, and thrill from June 19 onwards!

