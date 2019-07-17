Lalit Bisht: It was disheartening to know that the video from Gandii Baat 3 got leaked

web-series

Over its first two seasons, ALT Balaji's erotic anthology web series Gandii Baat was the point of discussion for its controversial content and bold scenes. However, before season three of the series hit the tube, a leaked clip of the intimate scene between Lalit Bisht and Sheeva Rana from season 3 is making rounds on social media. Amidst the ongoing controversy, Bisht came forth to express his disappointment over the situation.

Talking about the video leak, Lalit says, "It was really disheartening when I came to know that the video clip of my intimate scene with Sheeva from the series got leaked. I felt bad initially, but now I am fine as it's not my real-life video that got leaked. It was just a scene from my series Gandii Baat 3 and I am really proud to perform it with ease as our director made us so comfortable during the shoot."

