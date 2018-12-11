Lalit Modi's wife Minal dies of cancer, the former IPL boss pens emotional tribute

cricket

Former IPL boss Lalit Modi on Monday, posted a couple of emotional tweets after his wife Minal lost her long-fought battle against cancer

Lalit Modi

You have been my life and my journey", wrote Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, as he announced the death of his wife Minal on Monday, December 10.

Modi, 53, is the former chairman of the Indian Premier League. He left India after being charged with money laundering.

"My love, my life, my soulmate...You are finally at peace, and I am sure you will be watching over us," Modi wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

"I must continue as promised to you in ensuring our children are protected and nurtured and loved and I know you will always be there...But my love it will be tough. But you have taught us to be tough."

1/2 My Love My Life My Soulmate. You are finally at Peace and I am sure you will be watching over us. You have been my life and my journey and now I must continue as promised to you in ensuring our children are protected and nurtured and loved and I know you will always be there. pic.twitter.com/64FUAVINgQ — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 10, 2018

Lalit Modi left India after successfully leading launching IPL and making it the biggest cricket franchise league in the world. He has been accused of money-laundering and cheating by various parties while conducting IPL as the founder and chairman.

