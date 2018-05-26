Lalita Salve sex change saga: Doctor's reveal the secret test that sealed his future for better

As Beed constable successfully undergoes first genital reconstruction surgery, doctors reveal the tests they conducted to ascertain if he can lead a normal life



Lalita Salve

Before Lalit Salve's genital reconstruction surgery, the doctors had performed an artificial erection experiment on his underdeveloped penis, and the Beed constable happily rose to the occasion. With his reconstructed penis, Lalit will soon be able to urinate like a man. But in order to have reproductive abilities, he will require a testicular implant in the future.

The success of yesterday's penile reconstruction surgery depended on whether or not Lalit could pass the erection test. Fortunately, he did. "We performed the test to see to what extent he would be able to perform normally as a man. Lalit passed the test," said Dr Rajat Kapur, the plastic surgeon who led the team that operated on the cop.

There will be a second phase to finish construction of the penile conduit that will help Lalit pee in standing position. Since he does not have facial hair, the doctors will also transplant hair on his face to give him a beard and moustache in the later phases of the transformation.

The entire series of surgeries is estimated to cost Rs 6 lakh. St George hospital hopes to raise most, if not all, of the money through their social workers, so that Lalit is not burdened with hunting for funds. But it's a whole different story when it comes to testicular implants.



Dr Rajat Kapur, plastic surgeon leading the operating team

Expensive implants

"Lalit has plans to undergo testicular implant later, after the completion of the ongoing procedure, but that will be costly. If an NGO or philanthropist comes forward to help him, he would want to do it," said Dr Kapur.

Even then, the team is not sure whether Lalit will have reproductive abilities. "We will have to test his tissue to learn about his sperm count. Already, one of his testicles was mistakenly removed in a past surgery. In the future, it is possible to develop one cosmetically, if he wants," added the doctor.

Lalit's other testicle is underdeveloped and still buried under his skin. But renowned sexologist Dr Rajan Bhonsale said it is unlikely to have reproductive capacity. "The underdeveloped testis will never produce sperms, so it cannot serve in reproduction. However, sometimes cases vary. It could be a case of chromosome anomaly, and perhaps the required features never developed because testes did not descend. When that happens, they do not produce sperms," said Dr Bhonsale, from Heart to Heart clinic.

