Lalita Salve's uncle says, on his way to the OT, I called him Lalit, and he started laughing

Uncle talks about Lalit Salve's long struggle, his family's support and about their future plans



Arjun Ujgare, Lalit's uncle

"From today, we will call him Lalit, not Lalita," said Arjun Ujgare, the 29-year-old's uncle. As Lalit was wheeled into his first genital reconstruction surgery yesterday, his family members was flooded with calls from their native place, Beed. People from Lalit's hometown were not always as open to his choices, but have since come around.

Family support

Meanwhile, his entire family was celebrating, as Lalit took the first step towards becoming the man he wants to be. His mother also arrived in the city yesterday to meet him.

His uncle is among those who had always supported him, and he was there to cheer Lalit on Friday as well. "When he was entering the operation theatre, I called him Lalit, and he started laughing. I had always wanted to call him Lalit, and now I can do so without a second thought," said Arjun.

Lalit smiled and waved at his uncle and mother as he was wheeled out of the ward and into the OT. "People doubted his decision, but I always stood by his side, because he was a man on the inside. He was determined to do the surgery, and when a decision is made, we have to stand by it and accept all the consequences. We may be villagers who haven't seen city life, but we always stand by each other in times of crisis. I have seen Lalit grow up since he was just a day old; I had fed him on my lap. He will always be special to me," said Arjun, the father of two children he left behind in Beed so he could care for Lalit.

Future plans

"Before going to the OT, my children were the last to talk to Lalit. They love him so much, they have been calling every hour to check on him," Arjun added. Once, he is discharged from the hospital, Lalit will have to apply at the mayor's office to change his name and gender on official documents.

"The hospital will provide the required documents. Then once, we get the nod, we will have to publish the information in a government gazette," said Arjun. When asked if Lalit had any plans for marriage after his transformation, his uncle said, "It's his life, I can't comment on it. We have always supported him and will do so again, if he wants it."

